Logan County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, McLean, Tazewell by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 04:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Logan; McLean; Tazewell The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Logan County in central Illinois Southeastern Tazewell County in central Illinois Southwestern McLean County in central Illinois * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 426 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Emden, or 12 miles north of Lincoln, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Armington around 435 AM CDT. Lincoln and Atlanta around 440 AM CDT. McLean around 445 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beason. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 5 and 20. Interstate 55 between mile markers 129 and 145. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

