Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malheur County, OR

Heat Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Malheur County HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 expected. * WHERE...Malheur County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Cars
County
Malheur County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory#05 00 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:16:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 516 PM HST, radar showed rainfall beginning to trend downward, with rainfall rates over the Kohala Mountains around 1 inch per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kohala Ranch, Kawaihae, Pololu Valley, Halaula, Waimanu Valley, Puako, Hawi, Kamuela, Waipio Valley and Mahukona. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding persists.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 405 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, or 34 miles south of Chinle, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Cornfields Chapter House, Kinlichee Chapter House, Burnside, Klagetoh, Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, Sunrise Springs and Ganado. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bibb, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Bibb; Houston The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bibb County in central Georgia North central Houston County in central Georgia * Until 545 AM EDT. * At 505 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Middle Georgia Regional Airport, or 11 miles south of Macon, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Macon, Warner Robins, Centerville, Payne, Payne City, Cross Keys, Skipperton, Rutland, Elberta and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109 expected. Highest in southeast San Luis Obispo County and the northeast portion of the Antelope Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM MST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM MST for south central and southeastern Arizona.
Coweta County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Coweta; Heard; Meriwether; Troup A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MERIWETHER...EAST CENTRAL HEARD...NORTHEASTERN TROUP AND SOUTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES At 440 AM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Lone Oak, or 10 miles north of Greenville, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hogansville, Grantville, Lone Oak and Corinth. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Hereford. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coweta County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Coweta; Heard; Meriwether; Troup A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MERIWETHER...EAST CENTRAL HEARD...NORTHEASTERN TROUP AND SOUTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES At 440 AM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Lone Oak, or 10 miles north of Greenville, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hogansville, Grantville, Lone Oak and Corinth. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Coweta County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coweta; Heard; Meriwether; Troup A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN MERIWETHER, EAST CENTRAL HEARD, NORTHEASTERN TROUP AND SOUTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES THROUGH 515 AM EDT At 437 AM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong storm within a tropical rain band near Luthersville, or 9 miles north of Greenville...moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Enhanced risk of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms embedded within a tropical rainband have exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hogansville, Grantville, Luthersville, Lone Oak, Corinth and Powers Crossroads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for west central Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 18:52:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been cancelled.
Richland County, MTweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Richland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 101. * WHERE...Richland County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Humboldt County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to around 105. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 Expires: 2021-08-17 04:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Rota The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rota Island in the Marianas * Until 430 AM ChST. * At 229 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sinapalo, Songsong, Annex F, Tenetu, I Chenchon, Liyu, Ginalangan (Chudan), Taimama, Tatgua, Matpo, As Niebes (Nieves), Gampapa, Talo, Makmak, Agatasi (Payapai), Lempanai, Gagani, Gayaugan (Kaan), Finata and Alaguan. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.8 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:46:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguadilla The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico * Until 645 PM AST. * At 446 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain over Aguadilla. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Prairie; Wibaux HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...Dawson, Wibaux and Prairie Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...Haze and smoke across the region will produce poor air quality and further complicate heat stress and illness.
Glenn County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; Trinity; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND DRIER RH VALUES .A large trough digging to our east mid-week is expected to bring gusty northeast to east winds across upper elevations of Trinity and northeastern Mendocino county, as well as most of Lake county, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 264. Elevations above 2500 ft in Fire weather zones 277 and 283. * WIND...North to Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph possible along exposed ridges late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Residual light NE to E winds are possible Wednesday night as well, although speeds are expected to significantly weaken Wednesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesday will likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night at elevations above 2500 ft in Trinity, northeastern Mendocino, and Lake county. Recoveries may continue to trend down for Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Jones A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN BIBB AND SOUTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES THROUGH 445 AM EDT At 420 AM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong storm within a tropical rain band near Franklinton, or 2 miles southeast of downtown Macon...moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Enhanced risk of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms embedded within a tropical rainband have exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of this storm include Macon, Payne, Payne City, Cross Keys, Wesleyan, Arkwright and Franklinton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for central Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST
Clark County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 21:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Patchy Dense Fog For Some This Morning The combination of a moist airmass, recent rainfall, and partially clearing skies has allowed patchy dense fog to form this morning. Watch for reduced visibilities below one half mile in spots, especially in areas that saw recent heavy rainfall. Conditions will steadily improve after sunrise.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST/415 PM MDT/. * At 229 PM MST/329 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jeddito, or 7 miles southeast of Keams Canyon, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Jadito, White Cone, Jeddito and Navajo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy