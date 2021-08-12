Cancel
Peruvian Documentary Explores Quechua Culture and Climate Change

By Ingrid de Almeida
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe documentary Mothers of the Land is as an eye-opening report on the threats to Quechua culture posed by capitalism and climate change. The film expresses these risks and challenges through patiently focusing on the everyday, traditional way of life of female farmers in Cusco and Puno, demonstrating just how much effort and time goes into cultivating native crops. Article originally published via Latin American Bureau.

