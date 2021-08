Image via Malvern Bank, National Association. As an administrator of an independent school, your primary focus is educating your students so they can grow and learn for the future. However, it is also important to focus on your own future and that of your employees and understand the retirement plan benefits your school offers. Schools can provide a variety of retirement plans including the most common one, the 403(b). It is important to be aware of your plan and know how to maximize it for your future savings.