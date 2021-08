It’s hard to believe that this season is already the fourth that Touki Toussaint has been a part of for Atlanta. It seems like he’s been around for so long at this point, as he was a constant guest on top-100 prospect lists since being drafted back in 2014. He made his Major League debut in 2018 at just age 22, and now at age 25, he still hasn’t quite fully found his footing at the Major League level, as he has yet to find consistent playing time or a solid role in Atlanta’s pitching plans.