Exton Teen Needs Your Vote to Advance to Live Episodes of NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’

Dylan Zangwill, 14, isn’t the boastful type, but the talented singer/songwriter from Exton needs your support. In an episode of America’s Got Talent that aired last month on NBC, Zangwill wowed the show’s judges with his rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” Now, after another performance during a one-hour special that streamed on Peackock on Tuesday night, he is hoping to snag the show’s coveted Wildcard and become the 36th act to advance to the show’s live episodes.