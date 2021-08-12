Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exton, PA

Exton Teen Needs Your Vote to Advance to Live Episodes of NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Mark Hostutler
Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dylan Zangwill, 14, isn’t the boastful type, but the talented singer/songwriter from Exton needs your support. In an episode of America’s Got Talent that aired last month on NBC, Zangwill wowed the show’s judges with his rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” Now, after another performance during a one-hour special that streamed on Peackock on Tuesday night, he is hoping to snag the show’s coveted Wildcard and become the 36th act to advance to the show’s live episodes.

vista.today

Comments / 0

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
City
Queen, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#America#Nbc#The Westtown School#Agt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Media, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

Skulls Bring Media Native in Touch with Her True Calling

Sue Moerder, who grew up in Media, always knew she was destined to be an artist. Today, the former tattoo artist and advertising designer has fulfilled her destiny, creating skull art, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. She’s not sure where her first skull came from. “You work in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy