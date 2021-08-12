What's UNC Charlotte's Role In Charlotte’s Tech Boom?

Charlotte’s got a lot of festivals — food festivals, music festivals, car festivals, you name it. And as of this week, there’s one more: the AfroFuturism Festival. The free event, which ends Saturday, was created as a way to bring people of all ages together to stoke inspiration and imagination. It’s based on the broad literary and pop culture movement of Afrofuturism, which explores science fiction and generally futuristic concepts through a Black cultural lens.