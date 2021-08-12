What's UNC Charlotte's Role In Charlotte’s Tech Boom?
Charlotte is in the midst of a tech boom. In recent years, several high-profile companies have either announced relocations to the city or expansions. They include Honeywell, LendingTree and Lowe's, which has built its own tech center in South End. The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter reports UNC Charlotte is partially fueling the boom. For more, WFAE's "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks with The Ledger's Tony Mecia for our segment BizWorthy.www.wfae.org
