Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport has rolled out two new concessions. The new SYRenity Bar + Market opened to the public on Tuesday, August 10th. The new market and bar will open daily from 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. every day and will offer a wide selection of local wine and craft beer, sit-down meal options, and a grab-and-go component for those who are on the run.