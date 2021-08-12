Cancel
Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: Yes! Samsung's pushed the series in the right direction

By Mihai M.
SamMobile
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 last year, Samsung proved that its high-tech foldable display is a viable solution and, potentially, a massively disruptive response to a rather stale smartphone market. Samsung spent the next year refining its proven formula, leading to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 reveal at Unpacked. It’s a new foldable phone with a similar book-like form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and tons of improvements, small and large.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Experience#Photography#Rear Camera#The Galaxy Z Fold 3#Udc#Ip#Super Clear Glass#Taskbar
