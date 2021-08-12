Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: Yes! Samsung’s pushed the series in the right direction

The new foldable phones from Samsung are now here, and as we already knew, they are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 & the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 & Z Flip 5G, respectively. In this article, we will talk about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is also the more expensive of the two. It comes with some significant upgrades such as an under-display camera, the IPX8 certification, S-Pen support, and more. As for the price, you’ll have to shell out a hefty $1,799.99 to get your hands on one, and while the price does seem pretty high, it is still less expensive than the last year’s Z Fold 2 which launched at $1,999! So, that’s interesting.