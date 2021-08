Could Daniel Bryan head back to WWE? After it was reported that the former WWE Champion has signed with All Elite Wrestling, Dave Meltzer recently discussed and entertained the possibility of Bryan heading back to WWE after his alleged AEW deal is finished. Meltzer stated that Bryan “could go back [to WWE] in however many years the deal is” further adding that “WWE really wanted him” and that they pushed hard to keep the former WWE champion. This Vince McMahon and Daniel Bryan surprising rumor just leaked.