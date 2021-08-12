Cancel
Quantum Appoints Industry Veteran John Hurley As Chief Revenue Officer

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Leader from Cisco, Dell to lead the company’s global expansion and scale the go-to-market footprint. Quantum Corporation (QMCO) announced the appointment of John Hurley as Chief Revenue Officer. Hurley is an accomplished sales leader with more than 25 years of experience selling to and growing some of the world’s largest enterprise accounts and building high-performing teams. His experience will be instrumental in driving Quantum’s global expansion and the company’s evolution from hardware appliance vendor to subscription-based software and as-a-Service provider of comprehensive video and data management and analysis solutions.

