Agency considers short-term haying, grazing on wildlife areas
Amid drought conditions, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is considering emergency haying and grazing on wildlife management areas across the state. This week a press release from FWP proposed allowing one-time grazing leases on parts of 14 wildlife management areas spanning around 8,500 acres. The largest site is the Blacktail Wildlife Management Area, an area with hay fields and native range. About 4 percent of acreage at other proposed sites are in wetlands or riparian areas.www.belgrade-news.com
