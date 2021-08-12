DroneDeploy Accelerates Jobsite Automation With Acquisition of Rocos
Rocos’ technology will enable robotics to drive large-scale automation for construction, energy and agriculture. Leading enterprise drone data company, DroneDeploy, announced it has acquired Rocos, a New Zealand-based robotics software company. The acquisition will enable DroneDeploy customers in construction, energy, agriculture, and more to deploy and orchestrate both aerial and ground robots on their job sites. This acquisition will make physical workflow automation possible, creating more efficient and safer workplaces.aithority.com
