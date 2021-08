The Call of Duty: Warzone new teaser image for Season 5 might be hiding a reference to the rumored Call of Duty: Vanguard. Earlier this week, the official Call of Duty Twitter account published the tweet seen just below, in which the main Operator for the forthcoming Season 5 of both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is revealed. A Twitter user (via CharlieIntel) then noted a certain portion of text near the right edge of the screen, which we've independently translated as "Vangaado kitaru," which very loosely translates to "Vanguard coming."