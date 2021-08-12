Infographic: Where Employers Struggle To Fill Open Positions

With a record number of job openings, historically few layoffs and millions of Americans quitting their jobs voluntarily, the balance of power in the U.S. labor market appears to be shifting. As the economy recovers from its COVID slump and employers are looking to staff up, more and more workers are holding out for better, safer, or higher-paying jobs. In June, for the first time since the pandemic brought the U.S. economy to a standstill in the spring of 2020, the number of job openings exceeded the number of unemployed Americans, signaling excess demand in the labor market.