Karim Benzema picked up where he left off last season by scoring twice to fire Real Madrid to a 4-1 win away to Alavés in their opening game of the La Liga campaign. Real had an uninspiring first half in Carlo Ancelotti’s first league game since taking charge of the club for a second time but Benzema settled their nerves by blasting the ball into the net in the 48th minute after being teed up by Eden Hazard.