Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sudoku Classic

Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Sudoku Classic, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
oc-breeze.com

Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of August 2021

We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of August 2021!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto Fun!
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Indie Spotlight: Phoenotopia: Awakening

If you're looking for your next action-adventure outing, you might want to keep an eye on Phoenotopia: Awakening — Cape Cosmic's gorgeous 2D game which arrives for Xbox players later this month on August 25th as a reboot of the original Flash game. We reached out to Cape Cosmic founder Quang Tran for more information on Gail, gameplay, and the Great War. Read on to find out what we learned about the beautiful Phoenotopia: Awakening...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Bat Boy is a fluid 8-bit platformer adventure game for Switch in 2022

Publisher and developer X Plus and co-developer Sonzai Games have announced 8-bit platformer adventure Bat Boy for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam for release in 2022, and there is a gameplay trailer to go with it. The game has a fantastic Saturday cartoon-like premise that agrees well with the old-school visual style:
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

NERF: Legends Launches October 2021 For Switch

GameMill Entertainment and Maximum Games have announced NERF: Legends for Switch. The game is described as a “high-octane” FPS based on the hugely popular toyline, and will include both single and multiplayer modes as well as feature 15 authentic NERF blasters, including 2021 releases. It is due to launch sometime in October 2021 for Switch in North America and Europe.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Retro FPS Dread Templar Gets a 17-Minutes-Long Gameplay Video

Today, 1C Entertainment and T19 Games revealed a new 17-minutes-long video showcasing the gameplay of their upcoming FPS Dread Templar, which promises to mix both the fast-paced rhythm of acclaimed action FPS series, with classic elements from the 90s shooters. The game will, according to its product page on GOG,...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Spelunker HD Deluxe PlayStation 4 Review

Spelunker HD Deluxe is a remaster of 2010’s Spelunker HD by Tozai Games, which in itself was a remake of the original 1983 Spelunker. Just like the first iteration, Spelunker HD Deluxe is a platformer where players explore a cave filled with both dangers and treasures. The modern generation version adds in new multiplayer modes, but keeps the old school challenge and feel.
Video GamesGamespot

9 Reasons Battlefield 3 Was The Best

Battlefield 3 smartly combined Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 2, leading to some of the best maps, balance, DLC, and memories from the series. Let's look at exactly why many of you feel Battlefield 3 was the best Battlefield.
Video GamesGamespot

The Simpsons Arcade1Up Cabinet Hands-On Preview: A Cartoon Classic

At long last, Arcade1Up is putting its The Simpsons arcade game cabinet up for preorder on August 16. The previously announced cabinet was first revealed during E3, though it was unclear when it would actually be available for purchase after briefly disappearing from the company's website. Now, finally, you'll have the chance to get your own. What's more, we've already had our hands on a prototype version. I had the opportunity to play an early take on the new Simpsons cabinet to get an idea of what to expect from Arcade1Up's next release, and came away largely impressed.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Garden Story review for Nintendo Switch: The Grape of Wrath

Nintendo is pushing to bring more indie titles to its handheld Switch and Garden Story was one of multiple titles released recently. I purchased the game on a whim, not even sure why I grabbed it to be honest. The graphics looked very plain; from the screenshots I figured it was just another Stardew Valley clone. But the more you play this game, the more it grows on you like a grapevine.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Rougelite ARPG Moonlighter Coming to Android Soon

It might have been out on iOS for a while (boo), but roguelite acting RPG Moonlighter is definitely coming to Android, and it’s definitely coming soon. That’s according to something the dev, 11bit Studios, said over at Pocket Gamer recently. The game sees you playing as a shopkeeper who’s exploring...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is Coming to Apple Arcade

Castlevania fans, rejoice (so long as you have an Iphone)! Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is the newest entry in the Castlevania franchise since way back in 2014 when Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 dropped, but this latest installment will be on Apple Arcade only. This is Konami’s second attempt at...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Hades Now Available on Xbox and Playstation Consoles

The well-anticipated smash indie hit from Supergiant Games, Hades, is finally available on Xbox and PlayStation stores for their respective consoles. The game went live on August 13th and is free to download for Xbox GamePass subscribers. For PS5 and Xbox Series owners, a next-gen version is also available. The title made its mark on the game industry last year, seemingly coming out of nowhere to overtake AAA games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Ghost of Tsushima. Second to only The Last of Us Part 2, Hades accumulated over 61 Game of the Year awards from Gaming outlets.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) - Review

Ten years after it launched, Skyward Sword remains one of the more polarizing Zelda adventures. It's one of the few games in the 35-year-old franchise that simply defies consensus. Some fans love it deeply for its stellar story, intricate dungeons, and tactile combat, while others hold it in contempt for its linear design, reused areas, and motion controls. While Zelda adherents will probably never find common ground, one thing should be clear to all: the HD remaster The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is the absolute best way to experience the game.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Sam & Max’s PC VR Demo Returns To Steam

Still wondering about Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual but don’t have an Oculus Quest? You’ve got another chance to try the demo for the upcoming PC VR version now. The demo for the game, which was originally part of Steam Next Fest a few months back, returned last week. It lets you play through a few segments of the game’s opening, introducing you to the iconic duo in VR for the first time, letting you visit their offices and tackle the first case.
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Unite Adding Blissey This Week

Pokemon Unite is getting another new addition to its roster this week. The game's official Twitter account announced that on Wednesday, August 18, you'll be able to play as Blissey, a new Support-type Pokemon. According to the announcement tweet, Blissey is a versatile supporter who can attack enemies and buff...
Gamespot

Axiom Verge 2 Review -- More Vania Than Metroid

Axiom Verge 2 is almost a sequel in name only. It's still a metroidvania, and there are a couple of minor similarities between developer Thomas Happ's latest game and its 2015 predecessor, but these are minor aspects when compared to everything that's new and divergent about this unexpected sequel. Considering how revered the first Axiom Verge was as an affectionate homage to Metroid, presenting something that's vastly different is a surprising approach when building on those original foundations would have been more than enough for most. Instead, Axiom Verge 2 is a bold, daring, and ambitious sequel that falters in a few select areas.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Fans Give Destiny 2 The Dungeons & Dragons Treatment And Create A Tabletop RPG

Here’s a pretty cool bit of news for Destiny 2 fans. Or Dungeons & Dragons fans. Or both. Most likely both. After all, it probably doesn’t matter to you that there’s a pen-and-paper adaptation of Destiny 2 based on the Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rules if you’re a lover of the first but hate table top games. That said, if you do enjoy both and want to spend more time in the Destiny 2 universe, you’ll probably want to check out the free Dungeons & Destiny tabletop RPG.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Wingspan’ Review – A Gorgeous and Relaxing Digital Board Game

What makes Wingspan stand out, barring the focus on birds and how relaxing things are, is its gorgeous art. Wingspan’s digital version expands on the board game with sublime animations and music to make a laid-back game even better. Your aim here is to build up your nature preserve by adding more birds and raising your own score. You do this by focussing on different areas of growth and by strategizing on the fly with what birds to summon, when to focus on food versus eggs, specific in-game goals, and more. I’m not even going to bother trying to go over the basic controls, because it is pretty complex initially. There is a lot to keep in mind as you try to draw more birds and the requirements to get them revolve around the food you get from the bird feeder dice tower needing to match the bird’s requirements. I did the tutorial twice and tried playing on my own before Wingspan finally clicked and I understood the game flow against others.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Shattered Pixel Dungeon

Shattered Pixel Dungeon is a Roguelike Dungeon Crawler RPG with pixel art graphics. Every game is a unique challenge, wi…. Shattered Pixel Dungeon is a Roguelike Dungeon Crawler RPG with pixel art graphics. Every game is a unique challenge, with four different playable characters, randomized levels and enemies, and hundreds of items to collect and use. The game is simple to get into, but strategy is required if you want to win! Choose Your Hero Start the game by choosing a hero, which can be improved and customized as you quest through the dungeon! • 4 heroes: Warrior, Mage, Rogue, and Huntress. Each hero has a different playstyle. • 8 subclasses which let successful heroes further specialize their abilities. • 13 unique lategame abilities that grant special power at the end of a game. • Over 100 talents, which let you incrementally power up your hero as you level up. Explore the Dungeon Depths Every run though the dungeon is different, with randomized layouts, enemy placement, and items! • 5 distinct dungeon regions over 26 floors, each with their own enemies and room layouts. • Over 60 enemies, 30 traps, and 5 detailed bosses to test your skills. • Over 100 equipment items, including powerful wands, rings, weapons, and armor. • Over 150 regular items to find and craft, each with their own uses. A Full Game on Your Phone Shattered isn't a limited mobile game, it's a full game designed from the ground up to work on any device! • No ads, paywalled content, or microtransactions. • Intuitive touch-based interface that works well on all screen sizes. • Free updates once every ~2 months, with fixes, improvements, and additions. • Active and helpful communities on several social platforms. Find an issue with the game? Have a suggestion? Then contact me! I can be reached at: [email protected] (My ability to respond to emails in languages other than English is limited.) Shattered Pixel Dungeon is open source software under the GPLv3 License, and is based on the freely available source code of Pixel Dungeon! You can find the current source code here: https://github.com/00-Evan/shattered-pixel-dungeon. Shattered Pixel Dungeon is available in multiple languages thanks to support from the community. The translation project is hosted here: https://www.transifex.com/shattered-pixel/shattered-pixel-dungeon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy