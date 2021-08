Last June, West Virginia and the nation were facing a growing pandemic which threatened to bring our daily lives to a screeching halt. In light of public safety, many event organizers decided to cancel their gatherings including the hundreds of fairs and festivals hosted around the state. Despite getting approval from the Governor, the State Fair and its board followed suit, canceling the annual event for the first time since World War II. Thankfully, a lot has changed in the last year with the introduction of vaccines and a better understanding of the virus. This has helped keep COVID cases down allowing governments to reopen states and bring our economies back. It also means we can once again enjoy the fairs and festivals that preserve our heritage and bring communities together.