UK claimant count change arrived at -7.8K in July. The unemployment rate in the UK dropped to 4.7% in June. The UK wages excluding bonuses rose by 7.4% YoY vs. 7.4% expected. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday, the UK’s official jobless rate surprised markets to the upside, by arriving at 4.7% in June vs. the previous 4.8% and 4.8% expected while the claimant count change showed a small drop last month.