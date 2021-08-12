Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth About His Shaved Head and Fans Have Thoughts

Machine Gun Kelly pulled out the shenanigans when he took to Lollapalooza for a surprise set on Saturday afternoon (July 31). As part of the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions series, MGK brought his hits to the Chicago festival for a 30-minute set, performing tracks from last year’s Tickets To My Downfall, as well as a cover of Paramore's "Misery Business" and his smash, "I Think I'm OKAY." Even though the rap rocker wasn't on the line-up, he did tease the set by sharing a since-expired Instagram Story at an airport in Chicago, Illinois before it all went down. "Read my lips," he captioned the shot, tagging Bud Light.