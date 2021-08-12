Local Racers Bring Home Hardware From Fox Valley

The weather was perfect and the trails were calling on July 31 and Aug. 1, as the Fox Valley Off Road Series held it’s third of four grand prix/hare scramble weekends. Local riders would own the 65cc classes, with Hillsboro’s Grayson Lowe taking first in 65cc Beginner and Walshville’s Travis Lentz grabbing the top spot in the other 65cc class. Donnellson’s Cooper Duff usually can be found near the top with Lentz, but an accident kept him off the track for the rest of the day as he finished 10th.