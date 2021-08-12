Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, IL

Local Racers Bring Home Hardware From Fox Valley

thejournal-news.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather was perfect and the trails were calling on July 31 and Aug. 1, as the Fox Valley Off Road Series held it’s third of four grand prix/hare scramble weekends. Local riders would own the 65cc classes, with Hillsboro’s Grayson Lowe taking first in 65cc Beginner and Walshville’s Travis Lentz grabbing the top spot in the other 65cc class. Donnellson’s Cooper Duff usually can be found near the top with Lentz, but an accident kept him off the track for the rest of the day as he finished 10th.

www.thejournal-news.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fox Valley, IL
Hillsboro, IL
Sports
City
Hillsboro, IL
City
Nokomis, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Carlinville, IL
City
Litchfield, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Dyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Wedron Fox#Walshville Rrb#Gillespie Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy