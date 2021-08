BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland has led Borussia Dortmund to a 5-2 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga opener. Haaland was inspired by thousands of fans back in the stands in Marco Rose’s first league game as Dortmund coach. The Norway striker set up three goals and scored two after starting the season with a hat trick in the German Cup last weekend. The 21-year-old Haaland took his tally to 62 goals scored in 61 competitive games for Dortmund. Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 in their opening game earlier while promoted teams Greuther Fürth and Bochum made losing returns to the league.