Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Ford, southeastern Iroquois, Benton, Newton and southern Jasper Counties through 500 AM CDT/600 AM EDT/ At 420 AM CDT/520 AM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brook to near Milford to near Gibson City. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rensselaer, Paxton, Fowler, Kentland, Milford, Otterbein, Remington, Morocco, Oxford, Sheldon, Goodland, Brook, Boswell, Earl Park, Stockland, Hanging Grove, Loda, Collegeville, Donovan and Elliott. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH