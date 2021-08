Norwich head coach Daniel Farke will not become “addicted” to analysing their position in the Premier League table and insists finishing 17th cannot be the only target.The Canaries secured a swift campaign back to the top flight after winning the Sky Bet Championship for the second time in three years last season.Having ended the interrupted previous Premier League campaign rock bottom, finishing with nine successive defeats following Project Restart, the only way is up.Norwich have cashed in on selling star man Emi Buendia for a club-record fee to Aston Villa, but also moved quickly to bring in fresh talent –...