EAGLES FANS: WEAR MASKS TONIGHT UNLESS EATING OR DRINKING!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles say all fans and stadium staff at tonight’s Steelers game at Lincoln Financial Field are required to wear masks in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. Fans will not be obligated to wear masks outside in either case, but in a statement, the Eagles “strongly encouraged” unvaccinated guests to wear them unless actively eating or drinking. Indoor spaces at the stadium include club lounges, club lobbies, pro shops, elevators, and bathrooms, according to an email sent to ticket holders.

fastphillysports.com

