Borussia Dortmund reportedly keeping an eye on Hajduk Split youngster Stipe Biuk
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing 18 year old Croatian winger Stipe Biuk, who currently plays for Hajduk Split. Borussia Dortmund are said to be keeping an eye on highly rated Hajduk Split winger Stipe Biuk. The 18 year old has impressed for the Croatian side after coming up through their youth ranks. According to Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti, he is also being scouted by Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and a number of other clubs. However, Hajduk Split aren’t interested in selling him this summer.bvbbuzz.com
