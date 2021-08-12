Borussia Dortmund reportedly keeping an eye on Hajduk Split youngster Stipe Biuk

The Marco Rose era gets underway this weekend, as Borussia Dortmund take on third division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. As always, Borussia Dortmund kick-off their season with the first round of the DFB-Pokal. And we could be in for a fascinating tie, as they go up against 3. Liga side SV Wehen Wiesbaden this weekend. Marco Rose will be looking for a comfortable win as he takes charge of his first competitive game as BVB head coach. But he will also know that anything can happen in the DFB-Pokal. And the Black and Yellows will no doubt have to be wary of SV Wehen Wiesbaden.