As we learn more about Head Coach Nick Sirianni and his methods of teaching – and remember, he comes from a family of educators and coaching football is very much a teaching process – it's important to take note of the times we can observe him in action with a player. Case in point: Wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who had a moment of tough-love coaching in practice on Wednesday and bounced back with a productive session on Thursday at NovaCare Complex.