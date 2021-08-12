Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Boxing-Former world champion Haye set for return against Fournier

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion boxer David Haye will return to the ring after a three-year absence to fight Joe Fournier next month, the 40-year-old Briton said on Thursday.

Haye, who won the world heavyweight title in 2009 when he beat Nikolai Valuev, retired in 2018 with a 28-4 record following a re-match defeat by fellow Englishman Tony Bellew.

He will face Fournier, an entrepreneur who moved into the nightclub industry before making his professional boxing debut in 2015. Fournier usually competes in the light-heavyweight division and has a 9-0 record.

"This isn't a comeback, this is about teaching there are levels in boxing. One must stay in their lane or risk getting flattened," said Haye, who is also a former world cruiserweight champion.

"I was the heavyweight champion of the world just 10 years ago. I'm only 40. Joe is delusional. Champions are born not bought."

The pair have agreed to an eight-round heavyweight fight on Sept. 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The bout will take place on the undercard of Oscar De La Hoya's comeback at the age of 48 against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
David Haye
Person
Tony Bellew
Person
Nikolai Valuev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Ufc Champion#Combat#Englishman#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn reacts to David Haye comeback against Joe Fournier

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn says he was stunned by the news of David Haye coming out of retirement to fight his close friend Joe Fournier next month on Triller pay-per-view on September 11th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Like many, Hearn is in disbelief that someone would...
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

David Haye To Return To The Ring

Former cruiserweight king and heavyweight titlist David Haye is planning to return to the prize ring. The colorful Brit may be forty years old and three years out of the sport, but he’s determined to leave his mark on boxing once more. For Haye is arguing he’s not truly returning, but is simply looking to teach Joe Fournier – a successful businessman turned boxer – a lesson. “This is not a comeback,” Sky Sports quotes the 29-4 Haye as saying, “this is about teaching Joe Fournier there are levels to the boxing game.” Fournier began fighting professionally in 2015 and has a record of 9-0.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

42-0 light heavyweight will soon have Floyd Mayweather shook over record

Light heavyweight “Zurdo” is coming, and he’s coming for Floyd Mayweather’s record. That’s a promise laid down by Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya. Recently hitting 42-0, Gilberto Ramirez – the former WBN Prospect of 2012, is on a mission to take what Mayweather prides himself on. When signing...
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Leaks Reunion With Former Partner

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Jon Moxley is without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the world right now. He is also a former AEW World Champion and is the current IWGP United States Champion. Mark Henry had leaked a Vince McMahon AEW phone call.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis reacts to Thurman fight talk: ‘They think I’m Superman’

By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis finally commented on the social media talk going around about him possibly going up to 147 to take on former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his next fight. The former three-division world champion Tank (25-0, 24 KOs) says the fans think...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Returning To WWE After AEW Deal?

Could Daniel Bryan head back to WWE? After it was reported that the former WWE Champion has signed with All Elite Wrestling, Dave Meltzer recently discussed and entertained the possibility of Bryan heading back to WWE after his alleged AEW deal is finished. Meltzer stated that Bryan “could go back [to WWE] in however many years the deal is” further adding that “WWE really wanted him” and that they pushed hard to keep the former WWE champion. This Vince McMahon and Daniel Bryan surprising rumor just leaked.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford talks, Porter, Pacquiao, Spence & Fury vs. Wilder

By Matt Lieberman: WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is still waiting for negotiations to iron out a fight between him and his mandatory challenger Shawn Porter for October or November. Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) says his promoters at Top Rank are still negotiating with Porter’s management at PBC to get the deal done.
UFCBloody Elbow

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in talks with Bellator MMA

Fresh off his gold medal winning performance in the 125 kg freestyle wrestling category at the Tokyo Olympics Gable Steveson is now looking for a new challenge in sports/sports-entertainment. The American has been active on social media lately trying to draw the attention of both the UFC’s Dana White and...
Combat SportsCBS Sports

Boxing results, takeaways: John Riel Casimero vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux falls flat; Vergil Ortiz holds his own

An interesting -- to say the least -- night of fights is in the books. Three promotions put on fairly large events on Saturday night with Golden Boy Promotions, Premier Boxing Champions and Top Rank Boxing all in action. Vergil Ortiz got a chance to showcase his skills once again in a step-up opportunity against "Mean Machine" Egidijus Kavaliauskas while a pair of titles were on the line in the smaller weight classes.
UFCthemmareport.com

Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier Joins Wimp2Warrior

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has joined forces with Wimp2Warrior (W2W). The announcement of the multi-year partnership between Cormier and W2W was revealed today by W2W VP, North America Rich Chou. Daniel Cormier Wrestling Academy in Gilroy, California, will become a location for multiple in-person series...
UFCmymmanews.com

Alexander Volkov set to return at UFC 267 against Marcin Tybura

A battle of top-10 heavyweights has been added to UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. According to MMAFighting, Alexander Volkov is set to fight Marcin Tybura at UFC 267 on October 30. The card will be a free card in North American despite being numbered and the hope is, the event will air on ABC. UFC 267 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will also have their rematch for the bantamweight strap on the card as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy