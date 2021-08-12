With a new sitcom and comedy tour, Ms. Pat may be the next Roseanne
By the age of 15, Patricia Williams had been the victim of sexual abuse and given birth to two children. A few years later, she became a drug dealer and got shot twice. Now Williams, who performs under the stage name Ms. Pat, is one of comedy's rising stars. She's headlining a new sitcom that debuted Thursday, the same evening she kicks off a six-show run at the Mall of America's House of Comedy.www.charlotteobserver.com
