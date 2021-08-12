Cancel
With a new sitcom and comedy tour, Ms. Pat may be the next Roseanne

By NEAL JUSTIN
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

By the age of 15, Patricia Williams had been the victim of sexual abuse and given birth to two children. A few years later, she became a drug dealer and got shot twice. Now Williams, who performs under the stage name Ms. Pat, is one of comedy's rising stars. She's headlining a new sitcom that debuted Thursday, the same evening she kicks off a six-show run at the Mall of America's House of Comedy.

