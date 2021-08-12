Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old Florida boy found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said an Amber Alert was canceled after a missing 4-year-old Florida boy was found safe.
Original story:
An Amber Alert was issued for a 4-year-old Florida boy.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jai’lon Dorsey-Fisher was last seen in the 1400 block of West University Avenue in Gainesville.
Officials said his hair is styled in a mohawk and he may be with Richard Booth.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gainesville police at 352-955-1818.
