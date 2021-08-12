Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Elkhart, northern Noble and Lagrange Counties through 600 AM EDT At 514 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Goshen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Millersburg around 525 AM EDT. Ligonier and Topeka around 530 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lagrange and Rome City. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 123 and 132. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH