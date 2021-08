RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A fire loomed over the homes of some residents in Hisega when a fallen powerline ignited flames Thursday afternoon. First locals heard a loud popping noise, then the smell of smoke filled the air on Hisega Drive. Prompting residents to call the Rapid City Fire Department, when fire crews arrived on the scene, they were able to manage the flames in less than a half hour. The fire consumed about a quarter of an acre of rugged terrain, located right above the home of Jim Jaeger, he says that him, his family and neighbors are lucky it wasn’t worse.