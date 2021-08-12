Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth About His Shaved Head and Fans Have Thoughts

Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t afraid to get knocked around for the sake of humor in the brand new ‘Jackass’ trailer. The singer bounced back pretty quickly though!. Don’t try this at home! Machine Gun Kelly, 31, is one of many fresh faces who joined the cast of Jackass Forever in the newest trailer for the painful comedy. The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, was featured riding a stationary-bike, and getting knocked into a pool by a giant hand in the trailer, released Tuesday July 20. Even though it looked like it definitely hurt, the Tickets to my Downfall singer looked like he had a blast doing the dangerous stunts.