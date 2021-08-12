Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson sits out practice with hamstring injury

Cancel
The Chicago Bears reportedly sat wide receiver Allen Robinson from a joint practice Wednesday with the Miami Dolphins because of a hamstring injury.

Per a report by 670 The Score, the team decided to keep its top wideout sidelined at the Soldier Field workout. It is unknown whether or not Robinson will participate in either Thursday’s joint practice or the teams’ preseason opener on Saturday.

Less than two weeks from his 28th birthday, Robinson will be playing the 2021 campaign on the franchise tag and will be paid $17.9 million this season.

Robinson recorded a career-high 102 catches and a team-best 1,250 receiving yards in 2020, his third season with the Bears. His six touchdown receptions trailed only tight end Jimmy Graham (eight) for the club lead. Robinson has caught 200 passes over the past two seasons.

In his previous seven NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-17) and Bears (since 2018), Robinson has recorded 457 receptions for 5,999 yards and 39 touchdowns in 88 career games (84 starts). A Pro Bowl selection in 2015, Robinson was originally a second-round pick (61st overall) by the Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

