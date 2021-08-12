WilmU, Camden County College Partner to Offer Affordable Online Path to a Bachelor’s Degree
Wilmington University and Camden County College have formed a new partnership with guaranteed transfer and dual admissions for CCC students who intend to complete an associate degree and enroll in select online WilmU bachelor’s degree programs. The Smart Transfer Enrollment Program (STEP Path) offers students one of the most affordable online paths to a bachelor’s degree in the region.delco.today
