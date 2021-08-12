Cancel
Wilmington, DE

WilmU, Camden County College Partner to Offer Affordable Online Path to a Bachelor’s Degree

By Mark Hostutler
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago
Wilmington University and Camden County College have formed a new partnership with guaranteed transfer and dual admissions for CCC students who intend to complete an associate degree and enroll in select online WilmU bachelor’s degree programs. The Smart Transfer Enrollment Program (STEP Path) offers students one of the most affordable online paths to a bachelor’s degree in the region.

DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

Posted by
DELCO.Today

Immaculata Student Named Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year

Immaculata University senior Regina Carey, of Carney’s Point, N.J., has been named the Delaware Valley Human Resources Person of the Year. The honor is accompanied by a $1,000 scholarship and recognizes an undergraduate student who is committed to pursuing a career in human resources and has shown strong academic ability and early engagement and accomplishments in human resources-related areas.
Posted by
DELCO.Today

Visual Literacy Focus of Neumann University Film Studies Program

Keerry Hustwit.Image via Neumann University. Twenty-first century culture is filled with visual images. Students encounter a daily barrage of imagery via social media, computer games, movies, television, and advertising – all created to capture their gaze and generate clicks, engagement, likes, and shares, yet they often lack visual literacy.

