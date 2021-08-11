Cancel
Highway Patrol Rally Tally through 6am Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighway Patrol Sturgis Rally Daily Information Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 7, 2021 to 6 a.m. Thursday August 12, 2021. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. DUI Arrests 73 11 84 100. Misd Drug Arrests 86 22 108 162. Felony Drug Arrests 51 22...

Comments / 0

State
South Dakota State
#Motorcycle Crash#Dui#South Dakota Highway 87#Traffic Accident#Harley Davidson Heritage#Wild Life Loop#Indian#Spearfish#Harley Davidson Xl1200#Misd Drug Arrests#Fatal Accidents#Harley Davidson Flstf#U S Highway 385#Harley Davidson Low Rider
