Calvert County, MD

Calvert County Circuit Courthouse Implements Mask Mandate For Visitors and Staff

By Calvert County Government
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Due to the recent emergence of the coronavirus delta variant, and consistent with recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all individuals entering the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, including courthouse personnel, staff and the general public are required to wear a mask. On Aug. 6, 2021, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Court of Appeals for Maryland issued the Ninth Administrative Order clarifying COVID-19 health measures in courthouses and Judicial Branch facilities, effective Aug. 9, 2021.

