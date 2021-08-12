The Home Page Network

Home Page correspondent Julianna Vogt along with Kayden Pearson, attended Family Day at the fair yesterday. They had many opportunities to see and hear the fun of the day while the amusement rides were busily going on behind them. Family Day gave the children under the age of 11 free admissions. If a caregiver for the children paid a $3.00 fee, they could ride on the amusement rides for the entire day. And there were many rides for them to choose from!