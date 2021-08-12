Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Home Page Network

thehomepagenetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Page correspondent Julianna Vogt along with Kayden Pearson, attended Family Day at the fair yesterday. They had many opportunities to see and hear the fun of the day while the amusement rides were busily going on behind them. Family Day gave the children under the age of 11 free admissions. If a caregiver for the children paid a $3.00 fee, they could ride on the amusement rides for the entire day. And there were many rides for them to choose from!

www.thehomepagenetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Day#Home Page#County Fairs#For The Children#Silver The Sheep#Dynamite#Repsol#The Tioga County Fair#Penn Wells Hotel Lodge#Matthews Motor Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Celebrationstimesvirginian.com

As The Page Turns

August is named after the very first Roman emperor (and grandnephew of Julius Caesar) Augustus Caesar. August is: American Indian Heritage Month, Get Ready for Kindergarten Month, National Read A Romance Novel Month, U.S. Air Force Day (the 1st), National Chocolate Chip Day (the 4th), Book Lovers Day (the 9th), International Hair Bow Day (the 19th) and National Radio Day (the 20th). There are lots of other celebrations and observances as well. We will have some of them listed on our social media (@jamersonlibrary) with links to cool facts and additional information. Be sure to check them out.
Saint Marys, PACourier-Express

Bucket sale at Burke's Home Center benefits Children's Miracle Network

ST. MARYS — “Every gallon counts.”. The weekend of Aug. 6-8, Burke’s Home Center on the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys held a bucket sale fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and children who need help. The local sale raised $815, said Co-Owner Kristin Burke. “Ace (Hardware)...
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Labor Day Coloring Pages

Happy Labor Day! Labor Day is a holiday that honors all workers in America and other parts of the world. Why not color these Labor Day coloring pages and give them that you look up to?. This Labor Day printable set includes two coloring pages for ultimate coloring fun. The...
Books & LiteratureDaily Californian

Evening pages

A practice my high school English teacher once recommended to me was something called “Morning Pages,” a system where you write every morning, without fail, to unblock your creative senses and encourage the flow of thought. “Morning Pages” has strict rules. For one, there is to be no punctuation, just...
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Winnie the Pooh Coloring Pages

Guess what? We have the best Winnie the Pooh coloring pages, ideal for kids of all ages. Download & print these free printable coloring pages and grab your yellow and red crayons!. Our free Winnie the Pooh coloring sheets are a perfect activity for kids and adults alike that love...
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Coloring Pages with Numbers

Today we are learning the numbers from 0-9 with these fun coloring pages with numbers! Download these free printable worksheets and grab your crayons to have some coloring fun. These number activities are perfect coloring fun for kids of all ages who are learning their numbers and how to count....
Kentucky StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Petsnatureworldnews.com

Russian Woman 'Eaten Alive' by Bears After Storming Out From Wedding Ceremony

While some wedding rites are definitely unbearable, one Russian woman has lost her life after storming out of one. Some people believe she was brutally devoured alive by bears. According to officials, Yana Balobanova, 24, was said to have rushed out into the woods during the forest wedding. She departed...
Melrose, NMEastern New Mexico News

Pages past, Aug. 8: Cartoonist comes home to Melrose

1991: The village of Melrose was gearing up to welcome home one of its more famous sons, cartoonist William Hanna of the Hanna/Barbera Studios, as guest of honor and grand marshal for the 1991 Old Timers Day parade. Hanna, who had celebrated his 81st birthday the previous month, drew a...
esri.com

Make your organization home discoverable

If you have a publicly accessible organization home, you can make it easier for others to discover it by adding it as a public item in ArcGIS Online. While anyone can share an organization’s home page via a link, adding it as a public item enhances the ability for others to discover your organization’s home page using search. Once added as an item, it can also be added to your Hub sites, group-based galleries, and more.
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Pumpkin Coloring Pages

Fall is here, which means pumpkins here and there, pumpkins everywhere! That’s why we created this set of pumpkin coloring pages. Download & print these pages, grab your orange crayons and enjoy creating your own pumpkin drawings. These original pumpkin printable coloring sheet include simple shapes which are perfect for...
Drinksportlandfoodmap.com

New Brewery Differentiation

MaineBiz has published an article on a new crop of Maine breweries and the approaches they’re taking to differentiate themselves. With the count now up to 150 breweries in Maine, new craft beer makers are seeking to differentiate themselves from the pack in creative ways, with a focus on niche styles and offering more than just beer.
Home & GardenIKEA Hackers

IKEA pegboard and cart make home networking a thing of beauty

No matter where I used to put my networking equipment, they either occupied a lot of space or became hard to access, not to mention that the cables tended to get tangled and accumulate dust and spiderwebs. Relocating my networking equipment, as I’ve done a few times before, was also an unpleasant experience, having to gather all the devices, power adapters, and networking cables and sort through what was what.
Lynchburg, VALiberty News

Strength & Conditioning – Main Page

VISION STATEMENT – The Mission. The vision of the Liberty Flames Olympic Sports Strength & Conditioning department begins and ends with having an undeniable, profound impact on the lives and careers of our young student-athletes. With an innovative organized and precise approach, our top priority is to improve high speed,...
TravelHawaii Magazine

Podcast Show Notes: Have Aloha Will Travel EP64

It has been a hot minute since Cat and Kevin have taken questions from listeners and answered them, which is exactly what they do on this week’s episode of the Have Aloha Will Travel podcast. We get a lot—like, a lot—of questions from readers, listeners, watchers and fans of the...
Bikingthehomepagenetwork.com

UPMC Nurse Offers Tips for Safe Riding

Biking is a great way to have fun while spending time outdoors. It benefits you physically, mentally, and the environment positively. Although it is a helpful way to be active, you need to remember that it can be risky as significant injury can occur from falls and automobiles. Consider the following precautions to avoid injuries and enjoy this mode of transportation.
Saint Charles, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bring it on home: Spain

Who and where • From left: Diane and Barry Witmer of St. Charles, Bev and Terry Roberts of Foristell, and Jeanne and Dennis Frazier of St. Peters in Rondo, Spain. The trip • The couples took a tour of Spain and Portugal in May 2019. Travel tip • A great...
Internetmyfitnesspal.com

Home page/newsfeed not loading

At least it's not just me! Mine did come back a few minutes ago. Yes, mine was down briefly too today at about the same time. The concerning thing is that I seem to have acquired a new "friend" during that time. I've deleted this person, but it's making me very uncomfortable and wondering if my account was compromised somehow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy