What Is the Meaning of ‘the Twisties’? Learn More About Why Simone Biles Withdrew From the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles made headlines for pulling out of various competitions at the Tokyo Olympics, and we now have a much clearer picture as to what she was really going through. “After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health,” Biles said at the time, when a slight error forced the athlete to make an awkward landing at the women’s final. “I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.”