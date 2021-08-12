Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

What Is the Meaning of ‘the Twisties’? Learn More About Why Simone Biles Withdrew From the Tokyo Olympics

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is hard to deny that in the world of gymnastics, Simone Biles is the GOAT And going into her second Olympics, Biles seemed poised to add several more gold medals to her collection. But after her first rotation during the team finals at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles shocked everyone when she withdrew from the team competition, and then later from the all-around, as well as the vault, floor, and bars, event finals. The GOAT gymnast withdrew from the biggest competition in the world due to something called “the twisties” — but what is its meaning, exactly? Keep reading to learn more.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carly Patterson
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Katelyn Ohashi
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Angelina Melnikova
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Isaac Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twisties#Gymnastics#All American#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Indy100

Simone Biles reveals how troublesome her ‘twisties’ really were at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles made headlines for pulling out of various competitions at the Tokyo Olympics, and we now have a much clearer picture as to what she was really going through. “After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health,” Biles said at the time, when a slight error forced the athlete to make an awkward landing at the women’s final. “I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.”
Tennisindiacurrents.com

From Simone Biles to Naomi Osaka – are we teaching our children to compete at any cost?

The mega story of this Tokyo Olympics has been Simone Biles withdrawing from the Gymnastics Team Finals and other events, citing mental health concerns. Pundits and parents everywhere have either applauded her for her courage, or vilified her for letting her team and country down. Biles herself said “We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do”.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Simone Biles bitten by a dog

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles — who returned to the U.S. from the Tokyo Olympic Games last week — had to visit a doctor after sustaining a minor wound to her finger on Friday, Aug. 13. Biles needed a tetanus shot after being bitten by a dog. Showing her injured finger...
SportsPosted by
Field Level Media

Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles claims bronze on beam

Simone Biles won a bronze medal in the women’s balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, returning to competition after a week away as she faced mental health issues. Guan Chenchen, a 16-year-old from China, won with a score of 14.633. Tang Xijing (14.233), also of China, won...
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

How Simone Biles' ‘Twisties' May Impact Olympic Beam Finals

All eyes will be Simone Biles when the Team USA gymnast steps onto the balance beam on Tuesday, marking her official return to the Tokyo Olympics. "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!" USA Gymnastics announced in a tweet early Monday morning.
Spring, TXfox35orlando.com

Hundreds gather to welcome Simone Biles home from Tokyo Olympics

SPRING, Texas - Hundreds of fans gathered to welcome home American gymnast Simone Biles in her home town of Spring, Texas on Aug. 5. In a video taken by Christopher Gunter, Biles and fellow Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles were greeted by a crowd lined up in a parade as the pair of Olympians drove into the Houston suburb where Biles and Chiles both live and train.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Simone Biles' Aunt Dies Amid Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles and her family experienced a tragedy amid the Tokyo Olympics. Following the 24-year-old gymnast's bronze medal win in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, she told reporters that her paternal aunt "unexpectedly passed" just two days prior, according to People. The outlet reports that Biles' coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi,...
SportsPosted by
News Talk 1490

Simone Biles Returns For The Final Event Of The Tokyo Olympics

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Last week Simone Biles showed us the importance of advocating for yourself by taking a few mental health days. After withdrawing from a few competitions in the Olympics, the 31-time Olympic and World Championship medalist is returning to compete in the balance beam final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy