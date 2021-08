Any doubts about King Crimson playing in arenas (not that I personally had any) were dispelled on Saturday at Cedar Park. I knew this was going to be something slightly different when I first arrived at the venue, and Chris Porter, our sound engineer, told me about the lovely bass end “because of the way the subs sit on the floor and feed into the concrete” (I apologize to Chris as I am sure I am misquoting, but you get the idea).