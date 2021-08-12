Cancel
Business

Little Initial Impact Seen From NZ Inflation Expectations Data

By Trade The News
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Nikkei has pared gain [Topix Marine Transportation index outperforms]; Companies expected to report earnings include Toshiba, JFE Holdings, McDonald’s Japan, Yamato Holdings, Trend Micro, Recruit Holdings]. Equity markets in China have remained modestly lower; Shanghai Consumer Staples index drops. Li Auto declines in HK debut. Hong Kong earnings remain in...

www.actionforex.com

Worldaudacy.com

Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Tuesday amid concern about turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity. Investors looked ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also were waiting for U.S. sales and factory data.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies tick lower, South Korea's won slips to 11-month low

BENGALURU (Aug 17): Most Asian currencies softened on Tuesday, with South Korea's won slipping to a nearly one-year low, as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data and rising coronavirus cases in the region raised concerns over growth prospects. China, the region's largest trading partner, logged a sharp slowdown in its July retail...
Marketsactionforex.com

Risk Aversion Again Translates Into A Better Bid For Core Bonds And A Firmer Dollar

Risk aversion dominated for most of yesterday’s Asian and European trading sessions. Geopolitics (Taliban taking control of the Afghan capital Kabul), slowing Chinese growth momentum at the start of Q3, and tighter restrictions in Asia/Down Under to stop the spread of the Delta Covid-variant all soured the mood. Main European stock indices lost 0.5% to 1%. Core bonds thrived with US Treasuries outperforming German Bunds. Safe haven currencies JPY (USD/JPY 109.24 close) and CHF (EUR/CHF 1.0746 close) stood out on the FX market, with the dollar slightly outperforming those other two majors (EUR & GBP). It wasn’t until just before the European close that US stock markets staged a remarkable intraday comeback, without any specific driver. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 overturned opening losses to end 0.3% higher, both setting an umpteenth all-time high. Nasdaq underperformed, losing 0.2% on the day. The sudden risk improvement brought both US Treasuries and the dollar off their best intraday levels. Daily US yield changes eventually ranged between +0.2 bps (2-yr) and -1.6 bps (7-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. German yield differences varied between -0.2 bps and +0.2 bps across the curve. EUR/USD closed at 1.1778 from a 1.1784 open.
Businessactionforex.com

RBNZ Decision And AU Wages Due On Wednesday

NZ 2-yr yield rose ahead of RBNZ meeting, later reversed rise amid COVID news and decline in rate hike probability. NZD declines as NZ reported first COVID case since Feb. Little initial bond market impact seen from RBA minutes. S&P ASX 200 lags amid focus on earnings and ex-dividends [Ex-dividends...
Worldinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down as COVID-19 Caution Continues

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Tuesday morning, with investors continuing to digest the latest economic data from China amid fears that the latest COVID-19 outbreaks will delay the global economic recovery. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.15% by 9:54 PM ET (1:54 AM GMT), with the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Aussie Stays Weak after RBA Minutes, Same as Other Commodity Currencies

Commodity currencies remained generally pressured in Asian session today. While DOW and S&P 500 managed to reverse initial losses to close at new record highs, there is no follow through risk-on sentiment in Asia. Canadian Dollar is additionally weighed down with WTI crude oil dipping below 68 handle. Aussie is getting not particular support from the balanced RBA minutes. Yen and Swiss Franc are still the stronger ones, but Dollar is trying to catch up, against others.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares mixed, currencies soften on weak China data, virus worries

* South Korea's won hits near one-year low * Philippine shares add 0.7% * India's Nifty 50 hovers near record high * Indonesia's cenbank to hold benchmark rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic data from China and rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on investor sentiment, while stocks traded mixed with Philippine equities up nearly 1% after a record budget proposal. Market participants were also tracking developments in Afghanistan, with the deteriorating situation in the capital Kabul having eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street. Equities in South Korea gave up nearly 1% and hit their lowest since late-May in their eighth straight session of losses, while Singapore shares fell for a third straight day and were down half a percent. On the other hand, Philippine shares climbed 0.7% after President Rodrigo Duterte proposed a record $99.13 billion budget for 2022, 11.5% higher than the 2021 allotment, to help the country recover from the pandemic. Among currencies, South Korea's won weakened for a sixth straight session and hit a near one-year low as economic slowdown concerns in China, the country's biggest trading partner, and rising coronavirus cases weighed. The won last traded at 1,176.7 per dollar after falling to 1,179.0, its lowest since mid-September last year. Data released on Monday showed China's July retail sales growth and factory output slowed down sharply as new COVID-19 outbreaks, social restrictions, and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs that the economic recovery in region's largest trading partner may be losing momentum. Citing the risk from surging cases, analysts at ANZ Bank cut their 2021 growth forecast for China to 8.3% from 8.8% and said economic growth would be of secondary priority for the government behind a zero COVID-19 tolerance policy. In Malaysia, the ringgit stabilised after softening to a one-year low on Monday after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned. "So far, while there have been some market movements, including Malaysian ringgit weakening, the degree remains small and discreet, fortunately," analysts at OCBC Bank said. The ringgit was at 4.2370 per dollar after weakening to 4.2430 the previous day, while equities advanced nearly 1% to hit their highest since late July. Elsewhere, Thai shares added 0.5%, while India's Nifty 50 hovered near its record high. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. A Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia will keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low in a meeting later in the week as it tries to continue to support Southeast Asia's largest economy without adding more pressure on the rupiah. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.9 basis points to 6.350% ** Philippine peso appreciates as much as 0.2% ** U.S. 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.67 basis points to 1.2417% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0637 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.07 -5.55 -0.36 -0.07 China.
MarketsCoinDesk

Shenzhen PBoC Launches Crypto Trading 'Clean-Up'

The Shenzhen branch of the People’s Bank of China plans to “promptly clean up and rectify” 11 companies for providing illicit crypto trading activities, state-owned Shanghai Securities Journal reported today. "Rectification" is often used in China to mean that authorities are bringing companies in line with regulation. It has been...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases as geopolitical turmoil hurts fragile sentiment

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged lower against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, as political tension in Afghanistan hurt already fragile market sentiment. Signs of economic slowdown in China have piled downside pressure on the yuan this week, and developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul increased risk aversion in global markets to lift the dollar and drag the yuan lower. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4765 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4717. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4781 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4796 at midday, 46 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Despite the recent deterioration in market sentiment, traders said falls in the yuan were rather limited, as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting due on Wednesday and the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium next week for clues on the timing of Fed tapering. The annual conference of central bankers could "have a greater impact on global financial markets", said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank. "Some market participants are waiting for the Fed to reveal signals on pulling back on bond buying. And now it's the calm before the storm," Sun said, expecting the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar in the near term. Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at Citic Securities, said Fed's recent guidance on market expectation could avoid "taper tantrum" this time. "Persistent trade surplus and foreign capital inflows since the pandemic have supported China's FX reserves and adequate preparations for the subsequent pressure on the yuan," Ming said in a note. Investor hopes for more easing measures to underpin the Chinese economy rose again after Premier Li Keqiang told a cabinet meeting on Monday that China would step up "cross-cyclical" adjustments, keep economic operations within a reasonable range, and make good use of local government debt to spur effective investment. "We expect local government bond issuance to accelerate and public spending to pick up. In terms of monetary policy, we expect the PBOC to keep liquidity ample and provide targeted credit support for SMEs and those sectors in difficulty," economists at BNP Paribas said in a note. In global markets, the dollar index rose to 92.709 by midday from the previous close of 92.622, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4814 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4765 6.4717 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4796 6.475 -0.07% Divergence from 0.05% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.75% Spot change since 2005 27.73% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.72 98.64 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.709 92.622 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4814 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6629 -2.80% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD: Traders Long At 2-1 Ratio, Eyeing A Continuation Toward 1.2800

Traders are understandably on edge given the situation in Afghanistan heading into a new week, and that general unease is reflected in the forex market, where the “safe haven” triumvirate of the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, and US dollar are the strongest major currencies while the more risk-sensitive commodity dollars (the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars) are the three weakest majors.
Businessactionforex.com

What Will The UK Claimant Count And Inflation Readings Tell Us?

For the month of June, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits dropped by 114,800! It was the fourth consecutive month of declining claims and the biggest drop ever! On Tuesday, the UK will release the Claimant Count Change for July. As the number of new daily coronavirus cases continue to drop and the UK economy continues to grow, more people are getting jobs. The expectation for July’s claimant count is a drop of 180,000. And don’t forget that the furlough scheme expires at the end of September! In addition, Average Hourly Earnings, including Bonus, will also be released for June. Expectations are for a rise by 8.5% YoY vs a May reading of 7.3% YoY!
Marketsactionforex.com

The Fed May Start Reducing The QE Program Next Month

US stock indices closed without a single trend yesterday. The Dow Jones increased by 0.31%, the S&P 500 added 0.26%, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 0.2%. Tesla shares lost 4.3% after the US National Highway Traffic Safety began an inspection of Tesla’s Autopilot system after a series of crashes involving the company’s electric cars. Shares of Chinese electric carmaker NIO decreased by 5.9% after the death of the driver of an electric car with the autonomous driving system. According to a survey, the majority of investment banks believe that the Federal Reserve will announce a reduction in the QE program at the meeting on September 22. In this case, the reduction of stimulus will begin on December 1, 2021, and will be completed by August 1, 2022, after which the Fed will raise the interest rate by 0.25% at the beginning of 2023. Usually, a massive sale of assets is observed in the financial markets after the announcement of the QE program reduction.
RetailInternational Business Times

Asia Markets Mixed On Delta Variant Gloom

Asian markets fluctuated in morning trade on Tuesday as investors weighed record gains on Wall Street against fears the resurgent Delta coronavirus variant may put the brakes on the global economic recovery. Major US indices rebounded overnight from a slow start as bargain hunters stepped up purchases -- leaving both...
UEFAactionforex.com

UK Inflation And Retail Sales Likely Eased In July But Pound To Stay Elevated

It’s a data-heavy week for the UK, with investors turning to Wednesday’s CPI readings and Friday’s retail sales numbers (all due at 06:00 GMT) after today’s employment report. The key monthly metrics for the British economy are not anticipated to bring anything new to the table as far as the Bank of England policy outlook or the pound are concerned. However, they may determine how well sterling stacks up against its peers in the short term, some of which have had a few wobbles lately, including the mighty US dollar.
Retailfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-China data, Tencent send shares lower for fourth day

Bonds rise after Hichilema's victory in presidential race. * EMFX rise as dollar dented by weak U.S. consumer sentiment. (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as data showing a slowdown in. China's. economic growth, and calls for more regulation of business in the...

