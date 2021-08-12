Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Elliott Wave View: FTSE Nesting Higher As Impulse

By Elliott Wave Forecast
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort-term Elliott wave view in FTSE suggests that the pullback to 19 July 2021 low (6812.84) ended wave (4). Up from there, the index is nesting higher as an impulse sequence within wave (5) favoring more upside extension to take place. While the initial bounce to 6929.8Hh9 high ended wave ((i)), wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 6827.26 low, wave ((iii)) completed in lesser degree 5 waves at 7018.95 high. Wave ((iv)) ended at 6956.24 low, wave ((v)) ended at 7033.27 high thus completed wave 1.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Impulse#Nesting#Pullback#Ftse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksactionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: SPY Near Ending Larger Degree Cycle

Short-term Elliott wave view in SPY suggests that the cycle from 19 July 2021 low is unfolding in an impulse sequence favoring more upside extension to happen. Up from that low, the index has ended the first leg in wave 1 at 441.16 high. Then wave 2 pullback unfolded as a double three structure where wave ((w)) ended at 436.86 low. Wave ((x)) bounce ended at 441.37 high and wave ((y)) ended at 436.08low, thus completed the wave 2 pullback.
StocksSpringfield Business Journal

Total value of crypto market climbs above $2T

The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market rose above $2 trillion for the first time since May. The increase came amid a rebound in bitcoin and other digital tokens. Bitcoin's market cap grew to $863 billion.
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE edges higher in quiet trade, USD falls after data, Bitcoin jumps

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 edged higher on Friday in quiet trade. The blue-chip index had its fourth consecutive weekly gain, its longest run since November. The FTSE 250 hit a record high, supported by Babcock (LON:BAB) whose shares rallied after they disposed of their Frazer-Nash Consultancy subsidiary to KBR (NYSE:KBR) for £293 million. The defence company said the sales is part of the targeted disposal programme which aims to generate at least £400 million of proceeds in the next 12 months.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P/ASX 200 (^AXJO): Technical analysis Elliott Wave forecast & trading [Video

S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus $CBA $ANZ $BHP $RIO $FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50. ASX 200 Index Overview: No Change The ASX200 bullish trend being driven by the ASX finance sector has further highs to make, we will tie CBA wave count into the ASX200.
Stocksactionforex.com

DAX Elliott Wave View: More Upside Should Happen

Short-term Elliott wave view in DAX suggests that the cycle from 19 July 2021 low is unfolding in an impulse sequence favoring more upside extension to happen. Up from that low, the index has ended the first leg in wave 1 at 15681.41 high. Then wave 2 pullbacks unfolded as a flat structure where wave ((a)) ended at 15423.56 low. Wave ((b)) bounce ended at 15659.22 high and wave ((c)) ended at 15442.63 low, thus completed the wave 2 pullback.
Currenciesseeitmarket.com

$GBPUSD Elliott Wave Analysis Points To Reversal Higher Soon

The British Pound appears ready to strengthen versus the US Dollar soon, if this Elliott wave analysis plays out to forecast. Following an A-B-C correction, the $GBPUSD currency pair is bouncing away from its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement support level (as expected). This suggests that wave four has ended and that a wave five is underway and likely to bring new yearly highs.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold and silver intraday Elliott Wave analysis: Recovery in progress

As per Elliott wave analysis Gold is in the recovery mode within wave (C)/(3) after we noticed a corrective decline in wave B)/2) and there can be room for more upside within a five-wave cycle of the lower degree, especially if the price stays above that trendline connected from the lows.
StocksFXStreet.com

FTSE 100 set to fly higher? [Video]

Goldman Sachs has upgraded its Stoxx 600 12-month target to 520 from 480 and now also sees the FTSE 100 at 7900 verse a previous view of 7600. Goldman sees a good catch up trade-in banks, energy, and basic resources. Does the FTSE 100, therefore, offer tremendous value right now? Or is it better to wait for the strong seasonal pattern that is in play from the end of September?
Stocksinvesting.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 finishes higher, GBP strong, crude oil rebounds

GBP higher on falling Covid cases, strong spending data. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Tuesday as travel & leisure stocks continued to perform well amid falling UK Covid cases. Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTRF) was the best performing stock in the blue-chip index as revenue doubled in the first...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: SSE surges on Elliott stake report; IAG flies lower

London’s FTSE 100 was flat at 7,121.55 in afternoon trade on Monday. SSE was the top gainer on the index following reports over the weekend that activist investor Elliott Management has built a stake in the company, fuelling speculation that it could be broken up or taken over. Severn Trent and United Utilities also advanced.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Flutter flies higher on results; M&G drops

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,142.45 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment was sitting pretty at the top of the index after it said first-half earnings rose 75% as the gambling group benefited from the acquisition of Stars in the US. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased to £597m from £342m in the six months to the end of June from a year earlier as revenue doubled to £3.05bn from £1.54bn.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis eyes to 1.1700 level

As per Elliott Wave analysis, EURUSD is coming down after Friday's NFP report, now seems like it's breaking down into wave 5 targeting that April levels are near 1.1700. Ideally, the pair will still be looking for some buyers down there when the market may turn up after completed a higher degree (A)-(B)-(C) drop since the start of the year.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 closes higher but held back by energy sector losses

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Steep losses in energy stocks held back gains in London's blue-chip index on Monday, as oil prices slumped on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, while financial services group Hargreaves Lansdown plummeted on weak earnings. Britain's biggest fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGV.L) tumbled 11.3% and was the...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 back above 7,100, GBP higher, WTI falls back below $70/bbl

Smiths Group tumbles after deal to sell medical division. GBP higher as Covid cases not rising; BoE in focus. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Tuesday, closing above 7,100, benefitting from some positive earnings results. BP (LON:BP) shares helped propel the index higher after the oil major boosted...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: BP gushes higher on results; Smiths Group tumbles

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,100.31 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. BP was the standout gainer after saying it expected to buy back about $1bn of shares each quarter and increase its dividend over the next five years as the oil company swung to a second-quarter profit. Underlying...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Strong earnings, dividend bonanza push FTSE 100 higher

(Reuters) -London’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Tuesday as a set of upbeat earnings results supported optimism about a faster economic recovery, although gains were checked by concerns over rising Delta virus variant cases globally. The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up 0.4% as oil stocks rose. BP was the top...
Marketsactionforex.com

Gold: Climbing Uphill Only To Plummet Off A Cliff

Gold added for the sixth consecutive trading session, showing persistent but very cautious gains. Sustained buying brought the price closer to 1800, almost recovering from a violent two-day sell-off after a strong NFP. Despite steady buying, downside risks still prevail in gold. Gold finds buyers after an overly sharp sell-off,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy