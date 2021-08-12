Elliott Wave View: FTSE Nesting Higher As Impulse

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,142.45 in afternoon trade on Tuesday. Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment was sitting pretty at the top of the index after it said first-half earnings rose 75% as the gambling group benefited from the acquisition of Stars in the US. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased to £597m from £342m in the six months to the end of June from a year earlier as revenue doubled to £3.05bn from £1.54bn.