Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

German Archbishop Set to Appoint Pastoral Minister for Berlin’s LGBTQ Community

By Robert Shine, Managing Editor
newwaysministry.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn archbishop in Germany has promised to designate a pastoral minister to serve the LGBTQ community in his archdiocese. Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin made his promise after a meeting with the Lesbian and Gay Association of Berlin-Brandenburg. According to the National Catholic Reporter:. “Koch said he regarded the double...

www.newwaysministry.org

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heiner Koch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Catholic Churches#Lgbtq Community#Homosexuality#German#Lgbtq Community#Lesbian#Gay Association#The Catholic Church#Vatican#Kna#Synod#New Ways Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.
Religionthegentlemansjournal.com

A scandal of biblical proportions: inside the Vatican’s landmark corruption trial

The Vatican is no stranger to PR disasters and outright disgrace. But a new corruption trial brings the scandal, for the first time, out into the open... “He who enters the conclave as the Pope leaves it as a cardinal”, so the Vatican saying goes. Giovanni Angelo Becciu, a cardinal with access to the Holy See’s inner sanctum, who was even considered papabile – a popeable contender for the top job – must be turning those words over in his head now that his trial is underway for embezzlement, abuse of office, and inducing a witness to perjury. Cardinal Becciu has been stripped of his privileges – including his red biretta – but for now, he keeps his title. Where did it all go wrong?
Worldpersecution.org

House Church Pastor and Wife Receive Hefty Fine for Church Gathering

08/08/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – The pastor and his wife at a targeted house church in China’s Xiamen receive a hefty fine from the authorities for having “unauthorized gathering.”. China Aid reports that on July 29, Preacher Yang Xibo at Xiamen’s historic Xunsiding Church and his wife Wang Xiaofei...
Religionchurchleaders.com

UPDATE: Trans Pastor Seeks $200K in Damages for Being Fired After Coming Out

UPDATED August 11, 2021: Rev. Junia Joplin, who was fired by her former church in Ontario, Canada, after coming out as transgender, has filed a lawsuit against the church for wrongful termination. Joplin pastored at Lorne Park Baptist Church in Mississauga and is seeking $200,000 in damages. “Too often, religion...
ReligionPosted by
Vice

Catholic Priest Who Called Unmarked Graves ‘Huge Lie’ Put on Indefinite Leave

A Catholic priest in Canada has been placed on indefinite leave after VICE World News reported that he called news of unmarked graves at residential schools a “huge lie.”. “Rev. Marcin Mironiuk, OMI, has been placed on indefinite administrative leave from ministry in the Archdiocese of Edmonton, effective immediately,” the Edmonton Archdiocese said in a statement released Friday.
ReligionBBC

COP26: Pope Francis will not celebrate Mass during visit to Glasgow

Pope Francis will not celebrate a public mass in Glasgow this November. It was reported at the weekend that the 84-year-old wanted to conduct an open-air event for the people of Scotland during his visit to the COP26 climate conference. However, the Catholic Church in Scotland said his tight schedule...
Worldnewwaysministry.org

Brazilian Priest Being Investigated for Hate Speech After Giving Anti-Gay Homily

A Brazilian Catholic priest is under investigation by state prosecutors after a video of his criticism against a gay journalist went viral. In a homily, Fr. Paulo Antônio Mueller referenced a 2020 viral video of a TV Globo reporter sending a message to his gay partner for Lovers’ Day, a Brazilian celebration of love and romance. The video had been widely re-shared around the holiday this year as well, Crux reported.
Religionnewwaysministry.org

Sanctioning Priest Who Used Anti-Gay Slurs Is Like Nazism, Says Former CDF Head

The former head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office has said sanctions against a Polish theologian who used anti-gay slurs are similar to practices used in Nazi Germany. Cardinal Gerhard Müller, who was the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s prefect until 2017, criticized a German court’s ruling against Fr. Dariusz Oko.
Religionpillarcatholic.com

The Church and China: Can Catholics serve two masters?

Cardinal Pietro Parolin praised the witness of Chinese Catholics Thursday, urging them to be good citizens, while reiterating his support for a controversial agreement between the Vatican and Beijing on the appointment of Chinese bishops. But the Vatican secretary of state’s comments raise questions about whether it is possible to...
ProtestsTimes Daily

German government condemns violence at Berlin COVID protests

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Monday condemned an outburst of violence at weekend protests in Berlin against the country’s anti-coronavirus measures. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WorldVoice of America

Ghana's LGBTQ Community Calls for Global Help Over Anti-Gay Bill

ACCRA, GHANA - Ghanaian lawmakers are facing backlash over a bill before Ghana's parliament that aims to make gay rights advocacy illegal. Eight lawmakers are sponsoring the bill, which was introduced in parliament Monday. The bill would impose a maximum 10-year prison sentence on people who support and advocate for same-sex and gay rights. Individuals or groups would also not be allowed to provide social or medical support to LGBTQ+ people.
Worldfides.org

EUROPE/ITALY - Filipino migrants are the 'new missionaries': pilgrimage of the Filipino Community for 500 years of evangelization

Bishops' appeal to President Duterte: "Unity must be restored in the nation" Rome (Agenzia Fides) - On the occasion of the 500th anniversary (1521-2021) of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines, more than 250 Filipino pilgrims from Europe met in Rome on July 31 to celebrate the biennial pilgrimage of faith to the Marian Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. On March 14, Pope Francis celebrated a solemn Mass in the Vatican Basilica to celebrate the anniversary. Under the aegis of 'La Fede a Piedi (walk on faith)', despite the pandemic, Filipino communities from Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, France and other European countries, together with their chaplains, did not want to give up on this great event. As can be seen in the note sent to Fides, after the recitation of the Rosary, animated by reflections and songs, the Filipino missiologist, Fr. Andrew Recepciòn gave a brief speech in which he stressed that Filipino migrants are the 'new missionaries' of the Philippines through their 'love for family, religiosity and indirect witness of faith in their workplaces'. Taking up the words of the Pope who, in 2018, addressing the Filipino community defined them as 'smugglers of the faith', Mgr. Jan Thomas Limchua, Filipino official of the secretariat of state of the Holy See, reiterated that the Filipino community can be a witness of Jesus Christ by sharing their Christian faith with others together with the most genuine Christian values.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Hungary orders booksellers to cover up children's books with LGBT themes

Hungary’s government has ordered booksellers to cover up children’s books that contain LGBTQ themes, The Washington Post reported. The new government order says children's books depicting homosexuality must be in “closed packaging,” bans the sale of books and media that depict homosexuality and gender change that is within 200 meters of a nearby school or church and and prohibits the public display of products that show gender deviating from a sex assigned at birth.
Religionfides.org

EUROPE/FRANCE - Provincial superior of the Montfortan missionaries murdered

Bishops: "despite the pain, Catholics refuse to give in to fear" A PMS website to get to know Pauline Jaricot, who invented "the first missionary social network" Paris (Agenzia Fides) - The Catholic priest who was murdered in France yesterday August 9th by a man who was allegedly involved in the fire in Nantes Cathedral on July 18th is Father Olivier Maire, provincial superior of the Montfortan missionaries or Montfort Fathers in France.

Comments / 7

Community Policy