German Archbishop Set to Appoint Pastoral Minister for Berlin’s LGBTQ Community

Bishops' appeal to President Duterte: "Unity must be restored in the nation" Rome (Agenzia Fides) - On the occasion of the 500th anniversary (1521-2021) of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines, more than 250 Filipino pilgrims from Europe met in Rome on July 31 to celebrate the biennial pilgrimage of faith to the Marian Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. On March 14, Pope Francis celebrated a solemn Mass in the Vatican Basilica to celebrate the anniversary. Under the aegis of 'La Fede a Piedi (walk on faith)', despite the pandemic, Filipino communities from Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, France and other European countries, together with their chaplains, did not want to give up on this great event. As can be seen in the note sent to Fides, after the recitation of the Rosary, animated by reflections and songs, the Filipino missiologist, Fr. Andrew Recepciòn gave a brief speech in which he stressed that Filipino migrants are the 'new missionaries' of the Philippines through their 'love for family, religiosity and indirect witness of faith in their workplaces'. Taking up the words of the Pope who, in 2018, addressing the Filipino community defined them as 'smugglers of the faith', Mgr. Jan Thomas Limchua, Filipino official of the secretariat of state of the Holy See, reiterated that the Filipino community can be a witness of Jesus Christ by sharing their Christian faith with others together with the most genuine Christian values.