Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe strains for gains, dollar takes a breather

By Marc Jones
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Updates with early European moves)

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - European stocks were attempting to equal their longest winning streak since 2017 on Thursday, while the dollar and bond yields took a breather after U.S. inflation data cooled talk of a rapid reeling-in of Federal Reserve stimulus.

Asian stocks had suffered more Chinese jitters overnight after state media reported online insurance companies would come under tougher regulatory scrutiny, but Europe soldiered on as it looked for a 9th straight day of gains.

Insurance giants Aegon, Aviva and Zurich were all helping the cause with jumps after results, while signs of life in the holiday market helped TUI shares claw back 3% of the 50% they have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the macro front, Britain’s economy grew by a faster-than expected 1% in June. The food and beverage services sector surged more than 10% as the economy continued to reopen. It also meant UK GDP rose by 4.8% year-on-year in Q2.

“These figures knock fears over the impact of the Delta variant on the head,” said Steve Clayton, a fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown. “Consumers are continuing to spend, regardless.”

Otherwise it was still about Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price inflation data, where a widely forecast slowdown in the pace of rises had taken some heat out of speculation over when the Federal Reserve might taper its massive bond buying programme.

Treasury yields had jolted down to nearly 1.30% but then bounced back to 1.34% and were broadly steady in European trading.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down by half a basis point at -0.465% which kept the gap with Treasuries near a two-month wide.

In the FX market, the dollar was still near a four-month peak against major peers after it, too, had retreated after the inflation data.

“That makes it more likely that inflation will ease back to the 2% target by itself and less likely that the Fed will have to hike interest rates more aggressively than so far assumed,” currency analysts at Commerzbank said in a note, adding producer price data due later on Thursday was likely to confirm the trend.

BEARS IN THE CHINA SHOP

There are plenty of U.S. earnings due later. Walt Disney will report along with Airbnb, Doordash and Chinese internet giant Baidu, whose U.S.-listed shares have more than halved since February as Beijing has made sweeping regulatory changes.

Asian shares had dropped again overnight dragged down by a 0.8% fall in Chinese bluechips and a 0.5% drop in Hong Kong as weaker-than-expected China lending data triggered liquidity concerns.

Among the biggest sliders was Chinese online insurer ZhongAn , which fell 11.5% after state media said China’s banking and insurance regulator would step up scrutiny of online insurance companies.

Nervous traders have been quick to respond to remarks from Chinese state media and officials, after many were surprised by last month's tougher-than-expected new rules for the private tutoring sector here, one of several regulatory crackdowns that have roiled sectors from technology to property here.

Whereas the main all-world stocks indicies have been hitting regular record highs, MSCI’s main Asian benchmark is now down over 10% from its February peak. Some Chinese stocks have lost nearly 90%.

“The money is just in the U.S. and European markets right now, and that’s our preferred market too,” said Daniel Lam, senior cross-asset strategist, Standard Chartered Wealth Management.

In the commodity markets, oil largely held on to gains from earlier in the week, U.S. crude dipped 0.03% to $69.23 a barrel. Brent crude was flat at $71.43 per barrel.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday had urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery.

Gold also held on to overnight gains, with the spot price up fractionally at $1,756 an ounce having risen 1.3% in the previous session. Easing fears about higher interest rates would typically help the non-interest bearing asset.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#European#Asian#Chinese#Aegon Aviva#Tui#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#0 465#Fx#Commerzbank#The China Shop#Baidu#Msci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
MarketsTelegraph

FTSE falls 1pc as China slowdown spooks investors

Ben Marlow: Defence sector sell-off is the final nail in the coffin for UK foreign policy. The FTSE 100 has dropped 1pc, after new data out of China showed the world's second-largest economy stuttered in the face of resurgent Covid cases, global shortages and severe flooding in July. Industrial production...
Worldkitco.com

U.S. dollar, yen gain after weak China data, amid unrest in Afghanistan

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday against commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, while the safe-haven yen gained as disappointing economic data from China, political tension in Afghanistan, and the spreading Delta virus weighed on risk appetite. The dollar's gains came after...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

As Chinese data disappoints, global stock markets are mixed.

As Chinese data disappoints, global stock markets are mixed. Global stock markets were divided on Monday, with Wall Street shaking off early losses as European and Asian markets sank on gloomy Chinese growth data. Major US indices opened the session sharply lower, pulled down not only by weak Chinese retail...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Sterling slips as global risk appetite falters; speculators turn bullish

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound slipped against the dollar and was little changed against the euro on Monday, with risk appetite in global markets weak after economic data from the United States and China stirred concern about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China’s factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.
WorldPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Global markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures sank Tuesday amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity. Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also awaited U.S. retail sales and factory data.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks snap 10-day rally as China data drags

Aug 16 (Reuters) - A 10-day run of gains for European stocks came to a halt on Monday following a surprise slowdown in China's economic indicators, with commodity-linked stocks falling the most. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.5% to 473.45, easing from a record level scaled last week.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares wobble as China crackdown, COVID-19 weigh

* China’s Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan fall on latest rules. * Kiwi dollar near three-week low on New Zealand lockdown. * U.S. retail sales data awaited (Adds European markets, New Zealand currency falls, comments) LONDON/HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Global shares stumbled on Tuesday, rattled by concerns over China’s...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. Figures on July retail...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,780 amid lower US Treasury yields

Gold prices have recovered a significant portion of the daily drop. Traders will be watching US data and the FOMC Minutes for the week ahead. Update: Gold prices lack the strength to make any decisive movement on Monday. The prices opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum, and continued to face pressure near the $1,780 mark. The US Treasury yields trade at 1.25% with more than 3% losses, following the disappointing US consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment slumped to 70.2 in August, much lower than the market forecast of a 81.2 rise. US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers from the initial losses on geopolitical tensions and growing concerns of the Delta variant cases in the Asia-Pacific region. The disappointing Chinese economic data exerted pressure on the higher side on the concerns of falling demand. Higher global equity markets and lack of ETF investor buying also weighed on the precious metal.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sterling slips as global markets turn cautious

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The British pound slipped in early trading on Monday, hurt by a fall in risk appetite globally, after economic data from the United States and China prompted concerns about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China’s factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.
Stocksfidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stocks Retreat as Data Show Chinese Recovery Slowing

European stocks dropped on Monday after more than a week inching higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.5% lower in morning trade with the energy and mining sectors weighed by weaker commodity prices following worse-than-expected Chinese economic data. "Weaker economic data emanating from. China. has spoiled the mood, with lower...

Comments / 0

Community Policy