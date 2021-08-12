SCBWA Hearing About Social Responsibility at Next Meeting
Global public policy and corporate social responsibility tech executive Monique Meche will discuss “Why Social Responsibility Matters More Today” and provide tips for professional growth at the Women in Leadership Speaker Series presented by the Sanibel Captiva Business Women’s Association on Aug. 17. The event will be in-person at noon at Sundial Beach Resort & Spa with a live stream Noon Zoom option. Register on Eventbrite.santivachronicle.com
