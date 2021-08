“It's not the summer we were promised / It's the summer that we deserve”. Live music is slowly making a comeback across the country as major tours that were put on pause in 2020 are finally starting to press play in 2021, even in the face of COVID-19 variants and a reluctant-yet-excited crowd. Thankfully, for the more apprehensive concert-goer, many area venues are requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. This has provided a welcome bit of sanity and promise to citizens looking to ring their ears with rock again.