Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Brits may shop around to avoid EU roaming charge return

By Alan Martin
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffBlX_0bPN0DJs00
People on bicycles and pedestrians enjoying a car free day on Alexandre III bridge in Paris, France

On Monday, Vodafone followed in the footsteps of EE by reintroducing roaming charges to customers wanting to use their phones in the European Union.

Vodafone’s new fees are similar to EE’s, which charges £2 per day to use data allowances overseas. For Vodafone, this means users can expect a fee of at least £1 a day to use their phone in Europe, unless they’re on a more expensive tariff where it’s included as part of the cost.

The new rules applied to new and upgrading customers from yesterday, though the actual changes won’t apply until January. “Existing customers will not be impacted by these changes while they remain on their current price plan, and roaming in the Republic of Ireland will still be included for all customers,” the company said in a statement.

But new polling from YouGov shows that Brits aren’t too impressed with this development. In all, 71% of the 1000 citizens polled believe that the return of roaming charges is “unfair”, with 22% believing it to be fair. Seven percent didn’t know.

So what are Brits set to do with that simmering resentment? According to them, they’ll shop around for a better deal, with 26% of respondents “very likely” and another 26% “somewhat likely” to change their network if they have to pay a roaming charge to visit the EU. A combined 34% is self reporting an unlikeliness to change, which is refreshingly honest.

If these numbers can be trusted – and that’s an enormous ‘if’ given the vast gap between someone’s intent and their actual actions – then it’s good news for Three and O2. While both apply fair usage limits to data used in the EU (25GB for O2 and 12GB for Three, with anything over charged at £3.50 and £3 per gigabyte respectively), there’s no blanket charge just for the privilege of using phones abroad.

It will be interesting to see whether this competitive advantage will help O2 and Three at the expense of EE and Vodafone as peoples’ contracts expire in the months ahead.

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#Vodafone#Roaming#Eu#The European Union#Ee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Windows 11 shows beauty, even in least exciting apps

Windows 11 is now just months away and Microsoft is getting set for the big release by bringing new versions of staple apps to the preview users beta testing the new desktop operating system. The company is rolling out the first updates for the Mail, Calculator, Calendar apps that’ll ship...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix VPN crackdown is shutting out regular users

If you’re a Netflix users who likes the flexibility of accessing libraries from different countries, you’re probably finding that more difficult. The streaming giant is going farther with its efforts to block users from accessing the service using VPN and proxy servers in order to bypass geographical restrictions. A report...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

EU’s Pointless Push for a Standard Charging Port

The European Union is pushing for a law to make a standard charger port mandatory. Yes, many of us have been calling for this for years. It would be fantastic if the iPhone, iPad, and Mac all used a common charging port, possibly USB-C. However, as Ben Lovejoy from 9to5 Mac points out, it’s probably a useless thing to legislate at this point.
Businessmspoweruser.com

The EU to make another attempt to force Apple to switch to USB-C

Reuters reports that the European Union is set to make another attempt to force Apple to switch to a common charging standard shared by other smartphone OEMs. Android smartphone OEMs have settled on USB-C, but Apple has resisted pressure to abandon the Lightning port on the iPhones, despite switching to USB-C on their laptops and some iPads.
EconomyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Inside the industry: EU may force firms to cut CO2 emissions further

Registrations of plug-in cars are flying. Great news for an industry that must transition rapidly to new technology, right? Maybe. Maybe not. Analyst and journalist Matthias Schmidt is the go-to source for tracking the evolution of the electric car market and recently he released his observations on western European for the first half of 2021.
EconomyBirmingham Star

Russia one of EU's top-three exporters Eurostat

Russia exported ?67.4 billion ($79.5 billion) worth of goods to the countries of the European Union in the first half of 2021, ranking third on the list of EU's largest exporting countries, statistics agency Eurostat reports. The volume of Russian exports in the first six months of 2021 soared by...
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Finnair’s Flight Delay Compensation In 2019 & 2020?

European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) airlines and those flying from EU/EEA are bound by the EU’s delay and cancellation rules, usually defined just as EC 261/2004. While we have been working on a piece about issues with Finnair and some EC 261/2004 cases, their communication department gave...
Collegesmarketplace.org

EU student exodus may not hurt British universities after all

Brexit continues to send tremors through the British economy. The latest sector to be affected: universities. The number of applicants from the European Union to attend United Kingdom schools has dropped dramatically, down 43% this year. Since British higher education is heavily dependent on fees from overseas students, this looks...
Worldmactrast.com

Vodafone to Reinstate EU Roaming Charges for UK Customers Abroad

Vodafone will be bringing back roaming charges for UK users traveling in Europe, after originally saying it would not do so. Vodafone is the second mobile provider to do so in the post-Brexit era. New and upgrading customers on “selected plans” will be charged at least £1 per day to...
Technologygamingideology.com

Vodafone customers furious over ‘greedy’ roaming charges, but there’s a way to avoid new charges

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Vodafone customers were outraged this week after the popular UK network announced it would bring back feared roaming charges. This change to terms means some customers will have to pay £2 per day to access calls, texts and data when taking a break in Europe.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Brief information: semiconductor crisis, Twitter, DDR4 RAM, EU roaming

From the point of view of the German manufacturers, more important components must be produced on site for smooth car production. “We need local chip factories,” demanded Hildegard Müller, President of the Association of the Automotive Industry, in the Thuringian General. Germany and Europe would have to think differently about the security of raw materials. This also included new trade agreements and a more active foreign policy. According to the industry, the manufacturers cannot process the high order backlogs early because there is still a lack of semiconductors for the vehicles.
WorldLife Style Extra

Vodafone reintroduces roaming charges when travelling across Europe

(Alliance News) - Vodafone Group PLC has become the latest mobile network to reintroduce roaming charges for Britons who travel to other countries in Europe. The post-Brexit blow means new and upgrading customers will have to pay up to GBP2 per day to use their monthly allowance of data, calls and texts.
EconomyNeowin

Vodafone re-introduces EU roaming charges because Brexit allows them to do it

In December last year, Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three all assured the public that they had no plans to bring back roaming charges when travelling around the European Union after they were scrapped several years ago. EE was the first to reveal it was going back on its word in June but now Vodafone has announced it’s doing the same.
Businessyourmoney.com

Vodafone brings back roaming charges in Europe

Charges will start from £2 a day for a single day pass and will apply to new and upgrading customers who sign up or change their plan from 11 August 2021. Vodafone is the latest network to reintroduce roaming charges after EE announced similar changes earlier in the summer. British...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Vodafone follows EE in bringing back roaming charges post-Brexit after phone networks said they wouldn’t

Vodafone has reintroduced roaming charges for UK citizens who travel to the European Union.The post-Brexit blow means new and upgrading customers will have to pay up to £2 per day to use their monthly allowance of data, calls and texts.The mobile phone networkhad said that it would not introduce roaming charges in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but has now followed other carriers such as EE.“We’ve had some good news from businesses, like Vodafone and Three, they’ve publicly said they won’t introduce roaming fees for UK consumers travelling on the continent,” the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said at the...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

When do EU telephone rates affect me? Major carriers raise prices for Brits

For a number of years, Britons were able to use their mobile phones relatively freely while visiting the European Union (EU), just like at home. However, the signing of the Brexit deal in December 2020 marked a change, with mobile phone providers able to decide whether to reintroduce roaming charges or not. After Brexit, Vodafone, EE, o2 and Three said they had no plans to reduce roaming charges in Europe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy