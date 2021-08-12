Cancel
Massachusetts State

Housed In An 1842 Historic Gristmill, The Montague Bookmill Is A Cozy Used Book Store In Massachusetts

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Massachusetts
Only In Massachusetts
 6 days ago

We now live in a world where reading on electronic devices has become the norm, but despite the convenience that may bring to some, there’s nothing like holding and turning the pages of a book in our hands. Montague Bookmill is an independent bookstore located inside an 1842 gristmill. Here you can find a variety of wonderful used books and a cozy corner to spend some time reading the old-fashioned way.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7K8L_0bPN0Afh00
Located on the banks of the Sawmill River, the 1842 Montague Mill has been repurposed into a one-of-a-kind used book store known as The Montague Bookmill.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5pIg_0bPN0Afh00
Any bibliophile will enjoy perusing the aisles in search of their next read. With thousands of books to choose from, you're sure to find something fascinating you'll love.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEKFo_0bPN0Afh00
You'll find a variety of subjects and genres including academic, romance, mystery, biography, reference books, and more. And if, for some reason, you are unable to find what you've had in mind, feel free to ask a helpful staff member who will probably suggest something even better!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297H9w_0bPN0Afh00
With all the cozy nooks within this historic building, you'll find yourself spending hours reading here in your new favorite spot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YIMO_0bPN0Afh00
Perhaps you'll find a comfy chair to read a book by a window overlooking the river. Gorgeous scenery with a good book in hand sounds perfect, doesn't it?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gNLg_0bPN0Afh00
You'll save money shopping at this unique book store. All books, including overstock from publishers, are half-price.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393dtl_0bPN0Afh00
Aside from the book store, Montague Bookmill is also home to the independent music store Turn It Up!, Lady Killigrew Cafe, The Alvah Stone restaurant, and Sawmill River Arts. Come spend the day exploring the Montague Bookmill!

Are you ready to find your next book at The Montague Bookmill? Have you visited this bookshop or any of the other businesses at Montague Mill before? Let us know about it in the comments if you have!

For more information, visit The Montague Bookmill website and Facebook page. You can learn more about the town of Montague by reading this article.

Address: Old Greenfield Road, Old Greenfield Rd, Montague, MA 01351, USA

