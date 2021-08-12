2 men shot during attempted robbery at West Philly ATM

Police say an attempted robbery at an ATM led to a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

Two men told police they went to use an ATM near 53rd Street and Girard Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

That's when they say a masked gunman demanded they hand over their cash.

The suspect shot both men and fled the scene. The men say he did not take any money.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder; the other man was shot in his legs.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests.