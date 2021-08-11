Thank You-Pug Black Family

My two grand girls, four and seven, are both quite shy. For two long years, they have been planning a lemonade stand. Finally, last Friday, their dream came true. They sliced the lemons and made the drink, melted marshmallows for Krispie bars, and dragged the card table out to the corner. They argued about whether they should face the street or sidewalk, finally deciding that most of their customers would probably be walking. Letti made the sign, and Miri hung it from the stop sign, and they were ready for customers … except for the shyness problem.