Thank You-Pug Black Family

Summer is almost gone. Hopefully, all youth have had learning and fun-filled opportunities. Older youth, parents and other adults were an important part of making this happen. Numerous skills were learned through summer recreation programs, library reading programs, National Night Out, church vacation bible school, 4-H, daycare’s and other activities. 4-Her’s have just begun enjoying County Fair. Numerous learning opportunities existed as members trained and groomed livestock for show, prepared many non-livestock exhibits to share with others and experience telling a judge about their project. In some activities, one learns to be an excited winner, a gracious loser and will always develop new skills and friendships.
